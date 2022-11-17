LYONS — A small fire disrupted operations at the Wayne County Nursing Home Thursday morning, County Administrator Rick House said.
An electronic device exploded, resulting in fire and smoke in the administrative wing of the nursing home, which is in the county complex off Route 31. The fire and smoke set off the sprinkler system, which helped put out the fire, along with the use of a fire extinguisher by a nursing home maintenance worker, House said.
An estimated 3,000 gallons of water flowed out of the sprinkler system and, it eventually seeped into the basement, where the facility’s computer servers and phone system are located.
County IT workers are on site assessing damage and making temporary computer and phone network fixes.
Visitation was suspended temporarily because of water that had flowed into the main entrance. That is being rescinded, he said.
Patients were not affected, House said.