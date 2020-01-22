GENEVA — Firefighting crews are on the scene of an apparent fire early this afternoon at the local Walmart, where employees and customers have been evacuated.
Fire breaks out at Geneva Walmart
- BY STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
