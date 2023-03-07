GENEVA — Fire Chief Del Parrotta has mixed feelings about a blaze early Monday morning that caused extensive damage to a well-known building in the city.
“It’s sort of bittersweet. We saved the structure and nearby buildings, but we certainly feel for the business owners impacted,” Parrotta said Monday afternoon. “There is going to be major rehab needed before anyone can be in there again.”
All three Geneva Fire Department companies responded to 17 Seneca St., a four-story office building, just after 12:30 a.m. Parrotta said a passerby saw smoke coming from one of the upper floors. Firefighters were at the scene within two minutes due to the proximity of the fire department.
“We believe it was burning for quite a while before we got there,” Parrotta said. “There was a good bulk of fire, mostly in the central part of the building on the second and third floors.”
The GFD’s ladder truck was used to combat the flames, as well as firefighters on the inside. Parrotta said the fire extended through the walls, floors and ceilings of the second and third floors. Firefighters inside the building found the third floor partially collapsed.
White Springs, West Lake Road, Border City, and Waterloo provided mutual aid, with White Springs putting its ladder truck behind the building.
“The fire was hidden in the floors so we had to keep chasing it. It was challenging,” Parrotta said. “Fortunately, we found the collapse before anyone fell through.”
Parrotta said the building is owned by Frank “Pinky” Cecere Jr., the former mayor of Geneva and owner of Pinky’s Restaurant on Castle Street.
The first floor, which is occupied by Edward Jones Investments, suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The heavily damaged second floor is occupied by local attorney Gerald Forcier. Parrotta believes the third floor was occupied by another legal office and a laser hair removal business, while the fourth floor was vacant.
Parrotta said adjoining businesses — Community Bank to the east and Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union to the west — had alarms go off and dealt with minor smoky conditions. Both opened for normal business Monday morning.
It took nearly three hours for the fire to be placed under control.
“We kept the fire from spreading to the roof. That will prevent weather problems ... and the walls are still solid,” Parrotta said. “We had to break out some windows for ventilation.”
Geneva police and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded. No injuries were reported.
Parrotta and Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff are investigating the cause.
“We don’t know what the cause is yet,” Parrotta said. “We were there for about 4-5 hours (Monday) and will be back (Tuesday).”