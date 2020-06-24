GENEVA — With the July 4th holiday coming soon and with excessively dry conditions, Geneva Fire Chief Michael Combs is asking area residents to be extra cautious with outdoor fires and fireworks.
He noted that the city’s Municipal Code prohibits outdoor burning except under the following conditions:
• All burning material must be contained in a fire pit/grill, fire pit table, chiminea or outdoor fireplace. They must have covers so that embers cannot fly freely out of the burn container. The burn area opening is not to exceed 36 inches in diameter. No kindling or fire on any property should be closer than 15 feet from any structure and/or combustible — i.e., house, porch, garage, trees, bushes, fencing. Flames cannot exceed 2 feet in height.
• No one is allowed to kindle or maintain any bonfire or rubbish fire or authorize any such fire in any public street, alley, road or other public ground without proper authorization.
• Burning that produces excessive smoke is not allowed at any time. At no time should the fire be left unattended until it is extinguished.
• Fires can use only untreated wood or charcoal as fuel. No leaves or other organic materials are permitted.
• Outdoor burning may take place only between May 15 and the following March 15.
• Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires may be conducted where not otherwise prohibited by law, provided that only untreated wood is used as fuel and the fire is not left unattended until extinguished. All such fires must be approved in writing by Chief Combs, and may be prohibited at his discretion, for any reason.
• Small fires that are used to dispose of a flag or religious item and small fires or other smoke-producing process where not otherwise prohibited by law that are used in connection with a religious ceremony are accepted.
• Burning on an emergency basis if explosive or other dangerous or contraband material by police or other public safety organization is accepted.
• Fire training, including firefighting, fire rescue and fire/arson investigation training, performed under applicable rules and guidelines of the NYS Department of State’s Office of Fire Prevention and Control is accepted.
All permitted exceptions listed above, as well as any other fire burning in violation of code, may be extinguished at the chief’s sole discretion. Fires determined to be producing excessive smoke or noxious fumes will be ordered immediately extinguished by the chief or his designee.
Anyone who fails to comply with the code will be guilty of a violation, punishable by a fine not to exceed $250 per violation. Each day a violation exists shall constitute a separate violation.
Combs added the following tips for fire pit safety:
Build a fire pit area away from overhanging branches, dry grass or dry leaf piles; never leave a fire pit unattended; use extra caution during windy or breezy conditions; put the fire out when leaving it for the evening; douse the fire with water, stir the embers and douse again with water.
Consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices remain illegal statewide.
Sparkling devices — including sparklers, snakes, poppers and fountains — are available to purchase in most counties in the state. This is the third year such devices have been legal. However, many of the bigger fireworks, such as bottle rockets, roman candles and mortars, remain illegal.