GENEVA — The city’s fire chief is praising a local teacher and students, and two unidentified citizens, for helping the man trapped underneath a vehicle Thursday.
Chief Del Parrotta said John Forbes, a city school district physical education teacher, and his wife, Anne, were in a vehicle near the former Madia’s Big M when they saw the incident happen at approximately 5:30 p.m. The man apparently had been getting scrap metal and other materials from inside the building — it suffered major damage in a May fire — and loading it into the back of a rusty pickup that was noticeably heavy and sagging in the rear. The truck would not start, so the man appears to have crawled underneath to hit the starter with a hammer. That caused the truck to move, dragging him underneath for about 50 feet.
Forbes told police he saw a young man — later identified as the victim’s relative — trying to stop the vehicle.
Forbes jumped inside the truck to stop it while his wife called 911. At the same time, Geneva High School students Benjamin Meeks and Nathan Rusinko were driving by and saw Forbes trying to help. Parrotta said Forbes and the students, along with two unidentified males, lifted the truck up and pulled the man, who appeared lifeless, from underneath the vehicle. Police, firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived moments later and began treating the man.
A LifeNet medical helicopter from Seneca Falls was called to the scene but could not land due to limited room. The man was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where the helicopter was waiting to take him to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Parrotta called the man’s injuries substantial. As of Friday, the extent of the injuries was unknown.
“I would like to thank the Ontario County 911 dispatchers, LifeNet, North Seneca Ambulance, and Geneva fire and police for their professionalism on this scene,” Parrotta said in a news release. “Their hard work ensured the best possible outcome for the patient.”
Parrotta said he is still trying to learn the identifies of the two people who helped Forbes and the students.
“If anyone knows the identity of the two unidentified males, please contact the fire chief’s office so we can thank them personally,” he said. “A special debt of gratitude and appreciation goes out to the citizen heroes who stepped up and showed the true definition of courage and bravery. Their actions increased the survivability of this citizen in need and most likely saved his life. Thank you, John and Anne Forbes, Benjamin Meeks, Nathan Rusinko and the two unknown men. Your efforts are the core of a great community and we are all grateful for your actions.”