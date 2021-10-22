GENEVA — With the arrival of autumn weather and colder temperatures sure to follow, Geneva Fire Department Chief Mike Combs is urging residents and building owners to have their heating systems checked.
“This is a preventative measure to reduce the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning, as well protecting yourself, your family and friends, especially with holiday gatherings coming up,” Combs said.
Combs recommends the following:
• Have your home heating system (including chimney and vents) inspected and serviced annually by a trained technician.
• Make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working by testing them once a month. Both alarms should be battery-operated or have a battery backup, and batteries should be changed once a year. Combs said people should have a separate alarm for each to prevent these separate emergencies.
• Have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every floor, outside sleeping areas and inside bedrooms. People can check for interconnecting alarms so that one sounds, they all sound.
• Alarms can make noise even when there is no fire or carbon monoxide in the air. Combs said people should learn the difference between sounds alarms make. Three loud beeps (continuous) means there is smoke or fire; one “chirp’ every 30-60 seconds means it’s time to change the battery.
• A smoke alarm must be changed every 10 years, and people should find out how old the alarm is when they move into a new residence. If the alarm continues to chirp even after the battery is replaced, it’s time to get a new alarm.
• Combs said most home fires start in the kitchen. “Make sure you always keep watch over your cooking and there is a fire extinguisher nearby,” he said.
• Have a fire escape plan and review it with your family. Make sure the plan meets the needs of those with disabilities, children, and those with mobility issues.
• Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning: headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, and confusion. If you suspect CO poisoning, get outside to fresh air immediately and call 911.
• On average, one of every 13 hotels or motels has a fire each year. “Make sure you are staying at a hotel or motel equipped with smoke alarms and sprinklers, locate the fire exits when you arrive, and review the escape plan with your traveling companions,” Combs said.
• Never use portable generators inside homes or garages, even if doors and windows are open. Use generators outside only and at least 20 feet away from your home.