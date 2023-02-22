CLYDE — A house in this Wayne County village was damaged by fire Monday morning, with at least one pet perishing in the blaze.
The Clyde Fire Department provided some details on its Facebook page, about the blaze at 73 Geneva St.
The fire was reported at approximately 7 a.m. First responders found fire and smoke coming from the back of the house, and firefighters found flames extending to the ceiling and roof after getting inside. Firefighters said the occupants weren’t home, but some pets were lost.
The Savannah, Lyons, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and Rose fire companies provided mutual aid. Clyde police, Wayne County sheriff’s personnel, area ambulance companies, and county fire coordinators also responded.
The Red Cross is helping the occupants
Newark fire Thursday
.
Newark Police Chief Rich Martin is crediting three of his officers and local firefighters with helping staff evacuate residents from the Armstrong Living Center after a fire last Thursday.
Martin said Sgt. Randy Rice, Inv. Sgt. Jay Warren, and Officer Aaron Dean responded to a fire in a resident’s room on the second floor. The staff had evacuated most of the residents before responders arrived.
“Working through heavy black smoke, the three officers evacuated the elderly residents quickly and brought them to safety,” Martin said. “The quick actions of the fire department allowed for the fire to be put out quickly and not spread throughout the building.”
Martin said no residents were trapped or needed to be rescued, according to Armstrong staff, and no other residents were displaced.
“This is an example of the selfless service that officers engage in. On any given day an officer’s shift can go from mundane to dangerous in a minute,” Martin said. “These officers acted without thought to their personal safety to make sure there were no serious injuries or fatalities. It also demonstrates the dedication to those who volunteer in our community fire department.”