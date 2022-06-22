GENEVA — Five people were displaced Monday evening when fire broke out in the attic of a house on Lafayette Avenue.
In a press release, Geneva Fire Department Chief Del Parrotta said all three companies responded just before 8 p.m. There was an early report of someone trapped in the attic.
Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the front attic window, with a resident trying to douse the flames with a garden hose.
Fire crews made entry through the front door, went upstairs and found heavy fire before extinguishing it.
“The bulk of the fire was knocked down quickly and all occupants accounted for,” Parrotta said.
Five adults were living in the home. Two were checked over by Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel, and one was taken to Geneva General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the family. Parrotta said fire crews remained on the scene until close to midnight checking for fire extension, doing the fire investigation and helping residents salvage belongings.
“The house suffered serious fire damage to half of the attic and roof,” he said. “The house is believed to be salvageable, but will need some construction and may not be occupied at this time.”
Parrotta said the cause is an appliance malfunction in the attic.
Mutual aid and support came from the White Springs and Border City fire departments, Ontario County office of emergency management, Geneva Police Department, Ontario County 911 Center, and Finger Lakes Ambulance.