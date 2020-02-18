SENECA — A home in the hamlet of Seneca Castle was significantly damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the blaze at the home on County Road 4 was reported about 4 p.m. Firefighters from Seneca Castle, Hopewell, Stanley, Oaks Corners and Geneva responded, along with personnel from the Ontario County fire coordinator’s office.
The residents, Judy Sinack and Jeremy Abel, were not home at the time.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the response and was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the firefighter’s name or department.
As of Monday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.