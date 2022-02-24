VICTOR — Several downtown businesses in this Ontario County village were impacted by a fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire on East Main Street was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Fishers and Victor departments found flames and smoke coming from the area between Victor Yoga Studio and Bright Side Sweets, entered a smoke-filled building and cleared the upstairs apartments.
There was fire, smoke and water damage to both businesses. A nearby business, Victor Music Experience, had smoke damage.
County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff also responded. He and deputies said an electrical short in one of the building’s older circuits appears to be the cause of the fire.
There were no injuries.