WATERLOO — While the investigation into a fire at a local business continues, Waterloo Fire Department Chief Mark Shaw said an electrical issue appears to be the cause.
Several Seneca County fire companies responded to Hart Towing & Service about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Shaw said firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building at 1116 Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20).
“We had (the fire) knocked down fairly early, but it was about 90 minutes before it was all under control,” Shaw said.
While calling the damage extensive, Shaw said the fire was contained to some repair bays, including a vehicle that had been on a rack for some time. A pickup truck outside the building also was damaged, but no tow trucks were affected, Shaw said.
Shaw added that a firewall protected adjoining office space from fire damage, although the office was impacted by smoke and water.
The building is insured.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, and traffic was detoured around the site for a period of time.
Shaw said while the fire appears accidental, the Seneca County Fire Investigation team and sheriff’s office investigators continue to look into the cause.
The Border City, Fayette and Seneca Falls fire departments provided mutual aid, and the Clyde Fire Department was placed on standby. The Seneca County sheriff’s office also responded.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said there were no injuries.
According to its website, Hart Towing & Service was founded 35 years ago in the village of Waterloo with one truck. The current site in the town of Waterloo was built in 1994, with the business expanding to five tow trucks and adding an impound lot and auto sales.