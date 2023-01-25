WEST BLOOMFIELD — A home in this Ontario County town suffered significant fire damage Monday morning.
County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said the fire on Conn Road was reported just after 11:30 a.m. West Bloomfield and Ionia firefighters were the first on the scene, and mutual aid was provided by Fishers, East Bloomfield, Honeoye-Richmond, East Avon, Mendon, and Lima firefighters. Sheriff’s office personnel also responded.
Harloff said the first people on the scene saw flames coming from an attached garage.
Two adults living in the home were not injured and a dog was rescued. Two cats remain missing.
The home is insured.
The American Red Cross responded to help the residents with emergency housing and other needs.
Harloff said the fire started in the garage, which was destroyed, and spread to the house. The cause is being investigated.