GORHAM — The owners of a restaurant in the Crystal Beach area said they will “come back stronger” after a fire gutted the business early Friday morning.
The fire at Eastside Grill & Pub on Route 364 broke out about 3:30 a.m. Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said firefighters responded to an automatic alarm, and when they arrived they found flames coming from the building.
Firefighters from the Crystal Beach, Rushville, Middlesex, and Canandaigua departments put out the blaze, but the building suffered major damage.
Harloff said the cause remains under investigation but appears to have started in the kitchen.
The owners are Steve and Linda Rohrback.
“They have survived COVID-19 with just takeout business, but recently opened to outside dining,” Harloff said. “This is pretty devastating to them.”
The owners made the following statement on Facebook:
“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to inform our loving community that tragedy has struck the Eastside. We appreciate all the support we have received since opening. We love our community, the relationships, both old and new, that we have made here, and we must now regroup.
“The Eastside you know now is gone, but we aren’t done. We set out with a goal of building something great that our community can enjoy and escape the stresses of your daily lives. We want to try and continue that vision. We will come back stronger. Thank you to all local fire departments and first responders for all you did this morning. We wish we could thank you all personally for the help and work you put in.”
The building was the previous location of Captain Yogi’s. Harloff said there was a fire to that business in the late 1990s.