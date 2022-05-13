PENN YAN — Just two days after a memorable blaze in Geneva, firefighters in this Yates County village battled one of their own.
“We were talking when we got back to the firehouse,” Penn Yan Fire Chief Mike Pedersen said Friday. “We can’t remember the last time we had three ladder trucks at a fire in Penn Yan.”
They were needed after fire broke out Thursday in a historic barn/warehouse at HK Griffin & Sons on Benham Street. An employee called 911 just after 5 p.m.
While local firefighters were on the scene quickly, due to the size of the building and magnitude of the blaze mutual aid was called in from nearby departments, including Benton, Bellona, Branchport/Keuka Park, Dundee, and Himrod. The Geneva and Hammondsport fire departments brought ladder trucks, and West Lake Road Fire Association provided further assistance.
Assistant PY Fire Chief Derek Christensen, incident commander at the site, said the Oaks Corners Fire Department brought a rehab station, which provides a respite for firefighters, including water, food, shade and a chance to rest.
Penn Yan Ambulance also responded, as did ambulances from Middlesex and Wayne, Steuben County. According to the Penn Yan Police Department, one of their officers was treated for smoke inhalation at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and released.
Christensen said Griffin & Sons makes bagged ice as well as animal feeds and other products. He said the barn likely contained some of those products, and possibly some other items stored there.
While the business is in a longtime industrial area, it is surrounded by homes and other buildings. It is also near some railroad tracks and a former Agway store.
“Logistically, the space we had around the outside of the barn was challenging when it came to placing (water) lines,” Christensen said. “We ended up setting our ladder truck on the driveway of a home, and Geneva and Hammondsport set up their ladder trucks at the old Agway site and were shooting over the tree line.”
Despite firefighting efforts, Christensen called the structure a total loss. He said a local excavation company was at the site this morning.
“To my knowledge, we kept nearby homes from any kind of heat damage,” he said.
The owner of the business could not be reached for comment Friday.
Pedersen and Christensen said people from as far away as Canandaigua, Naples and Bloomfield reported seeing the heavy, black smoke resulting from the fire. Local firefighters were able to clear the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m., but had to return later to douse hot spots.
“The fire is under investigation by the Yates County Fire Investigation Team, so it’s too early to speculate on the cause,” county Fire Coordinator Brian Winslow said.