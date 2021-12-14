MACEDON — A midday blaze Monday destroyed an apartment building at 2 West St.
The building, which faced Route 31, was a total loss, according to information that was heard over the police scanner.
It is not known how many apartments were in the two-story building, or how many people were displaced because of the fire.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m, spreading black smoke and flames around the building. It is unknown if there was anyone home in any of the apartments at the time.
Reports that came over the scanner indicated that there were several propane tanks that exploded. It was not clear where the tanks were located in relation to the structure.
Firefighters from more than a dozen departments in Wayne, Monroe and Ontario counties either responded to the scene or stood by, providing mutual aid. The apartment building is one of two at the West Street address, which is next to the Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School.
A firefighter suffered an ankle injury, according to information heard on the scanner.
Route 31 was closed from Route 31F to Victor Road for the duration of the fire.