GALEN — Several people were displaced when an old farmhouse turned apartment building was all but destroyed by fire Sunday night.
Clyde Fire Department Chief Joe Tavano Jr., who is in Florida but talked to his firefighters several times Monday, said the fire on Jenkins Road was reported just before 11:45 p.m. Fire companies from three counties responded, many with tanker trucks because there are no hydrants or public water in the area.
“It used to be a single-family, very old farmhouse,” Tavano said Monday night. “I don’t know the owner’s name now, but he bought the house and land. He turned it into a multi-family house with three apartments.”
The person calling in the fire reported a large blaze in one of the apartments. Nearby fire companies from Wayne, Seneca and Ontario counties responded.
“We had trucks rolling within two minutes of the call, but there were a couple of issues, including no water out there,” Tavano said. “Command called for a Wayne County tanker task force, and we called in additional tankers from Junius and Waterloo. We had to fill some of the tankers in the village of Clyde, so it was a three- to four-mile trip to get back and forth to the scene.”
Tavano said while the conditions weren’t frigid, there was a wind of at least 10 mph. Firefighters seemed to have the flames knocked down several times over a period of roughly 90 minutes, only to see them coming from another part of the home.
“It was an extremely difficult fire to fight. Once it got into the attic, it just took off,” Tavano said. “There was a lot of clutter in the house, and the structure is real broad. There are a lot of hidden voids we didn’t know about, and at one point it rekindled and my guys had to return.”
Tavano said at least five people lived in the house; the Red Cross responded to get them emergency housing and other needs. He said while one apartment remained somewhat intact, the house likely will need to be razed.
The Wayne County Fire Investigation Team has yet to determine the cause.