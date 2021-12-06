FAYETTE — A fire that broke out at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates on Lerch Road Monday has apparently done massive damage to part of at least one building.
Strong winds worked against firefighters from Varick, Romulus, Ovid, Fayette, Border City, Lodi, Interlaken, Canoga, Waterloo and Oaks Corners as they battled the blaze. Water was being trucked in from the former Seneca Army Depot and the Maybury Farm, according to the Finger Lakes Radio Group’s report of the fire.
Flames and smoke could be seen across Seneca Lake. It was believed the fire destroyed the Bagg Dare Wine Co. building on the grounds, but that information could not be confirmed.
The blaze was reported at 5:50 p.m. and brought under control by 7:15 p.m. Part of a building reportedly collapsed. There were no reports of injuries; the fire’s cause is under investigation.