SENECA FALLS — This town’s police chief said two residents are lucky to be alive after fire tore through their mobile home early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to Seneca Manor Trailer Park on Ovid Street just after midnight. The mobile home was engulfed in flames when police got to the scene, but the occupants had escaped without injury.
“I would definitely consider the two SF residents very fortunate to be alive,” SFPD Chief Stu Peenstra said later Tuesday.
On its Facebook page, the Seneca Falls Fire Department said the blaze was coming from two places when they arrived, with flames quickly overtaking the entire structure. Due to a lack of hydrants at the trailer park, tankers were brought in from Canoga, Waterloo and Fayette departments. Geneva firefighters also assisted.
It took firefighters about an hour to douse the flames, although they remained at the scene for several more hours dousing hot spots.
Seneca County sheriff’s deputies and North Seneca Ambulance also responded. There were no injuries to firefighters despite the frigid conditions.
“We would like to thank everyone who helped during the frigid temperatures,” the fire department said on Facebook. “Also, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
The Red Cross responded to help the residents with housing and other needs. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but police said it is not considered suspicious.
It was the second recent fire at the trailer park. Last month, several pets were killed when a home was heavily damaged by flames; those residents got out safely, also.