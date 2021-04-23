WATERLOO — Fire investigators say a furnace that ignited gasoline fumes is the likely cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a local business Wednesday night.
Village police and firefighters rushed to Community Car Care on East Main Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. A bay of the vehicle repair shop was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and heavy smoke was coming from the building.
“The fire rapidly spread through the service bay,” Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Shaw said.
The Border City, Seneca Falls, and Fayette fire companies provided mutual aid. The Oaks Corners Fire Department also responded with its fire rehab unit, which gives firefighters respite from inclement weather with fluids, energy snacks, and medical evaluations, if needed.
North Seneca Ambulance also responded, as did the Seneca County hazardous materials team and state Department of Environmental Conservation spill response team. The Waterloo Fire Department auxiliary was at the scene too.
There were no injuries. Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley and Shaw said people inside the business when the fire started were outside when emergency responders arrived.
Shaw said the business owner, whom he did not know by name, was working on a vehicle gas tank or removing the tank when the fire started.
“I think there was just one person in the building, but maybe he had a helper,” Shaw said.
Godley did not identify the business owner.
The village code enforcement officer condemned the building, which is insured.
Shaw said firefighters were at the scene for several hours.
“We had a problem battling the fire,” he said. “Some waste oil caught fire and flames got into the roof.”