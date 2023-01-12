PHELPS — The American Red Cross is helping a woman and her four young children after a fire destroyed their mobile home early Wednesday morning.
“They lost everything, and they didn’t have much to start with,” Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze at the Riverside Mobile Home Park on County Road 25 was reported just before 7 a.m. by a neighbor. Clifton Springs firefighters found flames shooting from the home when they arrived.
“The fire had a pretty good foothold before the first trucks got there,” Harloff said, adding that no one was inside as the mother was taking some of her children to various schools.
The children range in age from 9 years to less than a year.
Phelps, Seneca Castle, Shortsville, Port Gibson, Newark, and Fairville firefighters provided mutual aid. Harloff said many of those departments brought tanker trucks to haul water from a remote source.
“There are no hydrants at the site,” he said. “The nearest hydrant is at the corner of (County Road) 25 and (Route) 88.”
The fire was placed under control at approximately 7:50 a.m. Harloff said initial 911 dispatches indicated the blaze was a potential threat to nearby mobile homes, but suppression efforts by firefighters kept other homes from being damaged.
Harloff said two cats died in the fire. He added that the mobile home, an older model, was not insured.
While the investigation into the origin and cause is active, Harloff said preliminary results of the probe indicate the blaze started in the master bedroom and is related to an electric space heater. He added that something near the heater could have caught fire.
Harloff said the woman could not afford liquid propane to heat the mobile home, so she was using several space heaters in different parts of the trailer.