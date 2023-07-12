GENEVA — The American Red Cross is helping two women with housing and other needs after fire gutted their County Road 6 home early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to the Ontario County sheriff’s office. The North Side Fire Company was the primary responding agency, receiving mutual aid from Oaks Corners, Geneva, White Springs, Border City, and Waterloo firefighters.
Todd Powers, former North Side deputy chief and one of the first firefighters at the scene, told a Times reporter that flames were shooting from the house when the first units arrived. Later, the attached garage was engulfed and the back of the home caught fire.
Powers said North Side Fire Chief Dan Beckers Sr. and Assistant Chief Ken Nardozzi were at the scene, along with county fire coordinators Eric Hansen and Steve DeCook. All are involved in the investigation, as is former Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs.
Sheriff David Cirencione said two women living in the home, Carol Lackey, 78, and her daughter, Rebecca Lackey, 54, got out safely. Carol Lackey was checked over by Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel and treated for a minor cut to her head.
The house, along with a vehicle in the garage, were a total loss. While there were reports of explosions during the fire, Powers could not confirm that and said they could have been shock absorbers from the vehicle.
“Luckily, no one was seriously injured,” Powers said, noting it took a couple of hours to bring the fire under control. “It’s certainly a sad ending as the house is being torn down.”
Cirencione said his office is waiting to hear from fire investigators on the fire’s cause and origin.