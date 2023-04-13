CLYDE — High winds contributed to the speed in which a blaze destroyed the home of longtime village residents Mary and Elvin Jones Tuesday night.
“The wind was definitely a prohibiting factor,” Clyde Fire Chief Joe Tavano Jr. said. “It was pushing the fire around, first in one direction and then the other. It was a very quick-moving fire, and the wind was intense.”
The home, at 19 Galen St., was engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived about three minutes after the call came in at 9:10 p.m. Flames were coming through the windows of the two-story, wood-frame structure.
The Joneses and their son were able to get out of the house themselves, but were worried about their dog, which apparently was trapped inside, Tavano said.
“Unfortunately, the dog didn’t make it,” he said. “We were aggressively searching, but there was considerable heat and we just couldn’t get in.”
There were no other injuries.
Tavano said it took about 50 minutes to get the blaze, believed to have started on the west side of the front porch, under control, and about another hour to extinguish it completely, although crews stayed at the scene another two hours.
The chief said the cause is being investigated by the Wayne County Cause and Origin team.
There were 26 Clyde firefighters involved at the scene of the fire, which took two alarms. The Seneca Falls Fire Department responded with an engine and more personnel. Other fire departments responding to the scene were Lyons, Rose and Savannah. Wayne County’s cascade truck also was part of the effort to put out the fire. State police assisted as well.
The Waterloo, Tyre and Fayette departments covered for the districts that responded to the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the Jones family, Tavano said.
The couple’s granddaughter, Alexis Munson, has created a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise money to replace the losses cause by the fire.
“While I am extremely grateful that no one was hurt, and that their material items are replaceable, I would love for our community to come together and help get my grandparents and uncle back on their feet,” Munson wrote. “If you know them, you know that my grandparents are two of the sweetest people you will ever meet, and they would do anything for anyone. My grandmother especially is constantly giving back to the community and her church. All donations will go directly to my grandparents to assist them in getting back on their feet during this very difficult time.”
As of Thursday morning, about $2,300 of a $5,000 goal had been achieved. To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/5hzpfa-the-jones.