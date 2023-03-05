EAST BLOOMFIELD — Several fire departments from western Ontario County were fighting a house fire at 3026 County Road 40 early Sunday evening.
The blaze was reported about 5:15 p.m. Departments responding included East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Ionia and Bristol and especially for tanker and pumper trucks. The rural home, near the intersection of Bailey Road, is not on a water line.
According to information from the fire dispatcher, the homeowner was not present at the time the blaze was discovered and was returning to the residence. It was unknown if anyone else was in the house, but the response also included requests for rescue vehicles.