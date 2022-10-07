HOPEWELL — Bill Gallagher has been gone for nearly three years now.
He is not forgotten.
Gallagher, who died in November 2019 following a 40-year career with the Ontario County sheriff’s office and 44 years with the Geneva Fire Department, was honored earlier this month during the annual county fire police training seminar.
The Ontario County Fire Police Association board of directors presented a plaque and clock to Gallagher’s family including his wife, Wanda, and daughter Shannon. Another plaque will be hung at the county safety training center in Hopewell.
The board also voted to name the event the Lt. William Gallagher Jr. Fire Police Training Seminar.
The Oct. 1 seminar, attended by 75 people, included presentations by sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Rago on active events for fire departments, emergency medical services and law enforcement responses; and Pamela Murray, who talked about post-traumatic stress disorder and wellness for first responders.
Last month, 15 county residents completed the state fire police course. The 21-hour course includes laws, case studies, donning proper protective equipment, directing traffic, and setting up temporary traffic patterns related to emergency scenes.
The class was taught at the safety training center. The practical exam was at last month’s Naples Grape Festival.
Officials said all graduates of the fire police class are now state peace officers when called to duty by their fire chief.