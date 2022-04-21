FAYETTE — Late in 2021, the Fayette and Waterloo town boards ended their fire-protection contracts with the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, instead opting to go with the Border City Fire Department at less cost.
The Fayette Town Board revisited that cost-saving decision at its April 14 meeting. Councilors voted to share the cost of a study looking at fire protection in the town with the town and village of Waterloo. The study would be done by consultant Mike Wilbur of Emergency Vehicle Response of New York City, a 32-year member of the New York Fire Department.
It is believed that a major issue that has arisen is the distance from the Border City fire station to various locations in western and central Fayette.
In other action from the April 14 meeting:
• MRB GROUP — The board hired MRB Group of Rochester to review the town’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The board will conduct a workshop to determine the best use for those funds. Supervisor Jeff Trout said covid-related expenses, water and sewer improvements, highway improvements, and updating the comprehensive plan are on the list of ideas.