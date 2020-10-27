WATERLOO — Unspecified concerns about fire protection services in Seneca County will be discussed at tonight’s Public Safety Committee of the Board of Supervisors.
Miles J. Pershing, chairman of the Seneca County Fire Advisory Board, will speak to the five-member committee on concerns about fire services.
The committee also will discuss the county coroner system, which consists of four part-time, elected lay coroners. The discussion will include centralized coroner records and the appropriate number of elected coroners going forward.
Other committees and key issues on their agendas are:
PUBLIC WORKS: The committee will discuss the possible sale of two parcels of county-owned land in the town of Lodi. One is a 58-acre site on Keady Road and the other is a two-acre site on County Road 137. The committee also will discuss possible renovation of the Department of Human Services offices in the County Office Building and an intermunicipal agreement for conveyance, treatment, operation and maintenance of a wastewater system.
PUBLIC HEALTH: The committee will receive an update on activities of the county’s Special Public Health Committee on COVID-19 protocols and the most recent guidance on the pandemic from the state.
PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT, AGRICULTURE & TOURISM: Items on this committee’s agenda include: a subordination agreement in support of N.E. Enterprises in Waterloo, which has received a $100,000 loan from the county’s Revolving Loan Fund; determining how much the county should budget in 2021 for tourism promotion efforts by the county Chamber of Commerce, now proposed to be $322,789; and discussion of possible changes in the county’s hotel and motel room occupancy tax guidelines that would include a host compliance contract, a tourism grant policy, how much revenue to expect in 2020 and how much is anticipated in 2021.
WATER AND SEWER TREATMENT, MANAGEMENT & OPERATIONS COMMITTEE: The committee will discuss a proposed increase in rates for users in county Sewer District 2 and segmentation of Sewer District 2. That issue was referred back to the committee by the full board Oct. 13. If a new resolution is passed by the committee, it would go back to the full board in November.