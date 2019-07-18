GENEVA — Members of the West Lake Road Fire Association are hoping a fundraiser planned for Friday, July 19 will push them closer to their goal of buying a new fire truck.
Live music and food will highlight the event scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. at Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake, just a couple of miles south of the West Lake Road fire station. Admission is $10, with all gate proceeds going to the fire department.
The West Lake Road Fire Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit, provides fire, rescue and EMS/first-response services to the southern portion of the town of Geneva and the northern portion of the Yates County town of Benton.
They agency is raising money to replace its 1995 rescue EMS truck. The vehicle has all of the necessary supplies to provide first-responder services at the site of an EMS call before an ambulance arrives.
The replacement will cost $550,000, about $200,000 of which has been raised to date.
In addition to Fox Run selling cheese trays and wine, Pizza Posto, Global Taco, CR 7 All Grilled Up and Sweet Moments Ice Cream will offer food, and Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery will be on hand with craft beer.
Live entertainment is planned throughout the three hours, including a performance by Mojo Chunk.
Donations that include gift baskets, gift cards, and goods and services are needed for the silent auction. Anyone willing to donate in any way is encouraged to contact West Lake Road Fire Association Vice-president Brian Rogers at (315) 759-6214 or brianrossrogers@gmail.com.
The Association is hosting other fundraising events later the year, including a chicken barbecue slated for Aug. 27. In addition, there will be a money raffle featuring a $4,000 grand prize.
(Editor’s note: This item was published in print Thursday with the incorrect date for the event.)
