GENEVA — In what longtime local firefighters and residents say is the biggest blaze the city has seen in a while, a convenience store and at least one other business were gutted Tuesday afternoon.
The fire, believed to have started in the rear portion of the Castle miniMart at the corner of Castle and Oak streets, started about 3:50 p.m. Owner Amita Patel was overheard telling a fire official that she smelled smoke and called 911.
A member of the Patel family politely declined to talk to a Times reporter at the scene. Several members of the family watched the Geneva Fire Department and other area companies battle the flames, occasionally getting condolences from passersby.
As of press time Tuesday night, retiring Geneva Fire Department Chief Mike Combs and incoming Chief Del Parrotta remained involved in fire operations and weren’t available to discuss the fire officially. Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff deferred questions to Combs and Parrotta, saying there would likely be a news release coming from the GFD on Wednesday.
The fire attracted hundreds of onlookers from about 4-6 p.m. Some residents who declined to give their name said they live on nearby streets — Cherry, Maxwell and Brook were mentioned — and smelled what they thought at first was smoke from a barbecue. Later, after going outside, they saw a haze of smoke.
At times, the smoke was so intense that visibility near the fire scene was a mere inches. When the fire was attacked from a certain direction or the wind shifted, people who previously unaffected by the smoke ran from the haze.
For the first 20-30 minutes, onlookers saw only smoke coming from the building. However, flames started shooting from the roof moments later, prompting firefighters to douse the flames continually.
Two ladder trucks were needed to attack the fire from above. One was the GFD’s current ladder truck; firefighters are training on a new truck that was delivered recently.
The White Springs Fire Department also brought a ladder truck, positioning it behind the building.
The miniMart was destroyed in the blaze, as was an adjoining juice bar. A laundromat on the far side of the building appeared to suffer damage too.
The flames later spread to the part of the building closest to Castle Street, the former Madia’s Big M.
In addition to White Springs, the West Lake Road, Border City and Oaks Corners departments provided mutual aid. Some firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby home on Castle Street, with a resident ordered to move a vehicle separating the former Big M and the home.
Smoke continued coming from the building more than four hours into the incident, and firefighters were expected to be at the scene well into the night.