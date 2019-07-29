JUNIUS — Multiple fire departments were responding to a reported structure fire Monday afternoon on Whiskey Hill Road in this Seneca County town.
Seneca County 911 dispatched Junius firefighters to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. and later called for mutual aid from departments including Waterloo, Magee, and Clyde.
The Oaks Corners Fire Department was asked to send a rehab unit, which gives firefighters respite from the heat, fluids and energy snacks, and medical evaluations.
Due to the rural location of the residence, tanker trucks were being requested for water to douse the fire.
The Seneca County Fire Investigation Team was also called to the scene.
The Finger Lakes Times will provide updated information as it becomes available.
