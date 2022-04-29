SENECA FALLS — For the first time in 16 years, the Seneca Falls school board election will be contested.
Five candidates are seeking three open seats on the board in the upcoming May 17 election. They are incumbent Linda Jones, who is running for a second term, and newcomers Denise Lorenzetti, Steve Clemenson, Tony Ferrara, and Matthew Lando.
Current board members Jeff Hartwell and William Reigel have opted not to seek re-election. Reigel has been on the board since July 1, 2013, and Hartwell since July 1, 2011.
The candidates securing the three highest vote counts will be elected to three-year terms that begin July 1. The May 17 election — residents also will vote on the 2022-23 school budget and other propositions — will take place in a new location this year, the recently constructed and opened Seneca Falls Central School Operations Center at 2 Butler Ave.
District Clerk Monica Kuney scoured the Board of Education files and believes the last contested race that occurred in this district was in May 2006, when there were five vacancies and seven candidates vying for three three-year terms and two two-year terms.
The school board has nine members who serve on a volunteer basis.
This year’s candidates shared biographical information and their reasons for running on the school board website. Read about them and why they want to serve at https://bit.ly/3OGRdkb.