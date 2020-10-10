GENEVA — The first meeting of the new Geneva Policing Reform and Reinvention Collective begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The group was formed in light of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order mandating police chiefs, chief executives and sheriffs convene working groups to execute and adopt a plan for police reform by April 1, 2021. The collective will review and make policy, procedure and program recommendations for the city Police Department.
The recommendations will focus on these topics:
• Use of force policy.
• Deployment of procedural justice.
• Training as to systemic racial bias, justice in policing, implicit bias, and de-escalation policies and practices.
• Policing related to law enforcement diversion and restorative justice.
• Approach to community-based outreach and conflict resolution.
• Approach to problem oriented and “hot spot” policing.
• Approach to focused diversion.
• Execution of crime prevention through environmental design.
• Approach to violence prevention.
• Policies related to model policy review.
Meeting information will be posted on the city’s calendar, and ongoing information will be posted at https://cityofgeneva.com/police-reform/.
“The community will be encouraged to provide ideas and feedback to the working group through multiple avenues throughout the process,” explained city planner Kathleen Labbe.
The group will be led by facilitators Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer for Finger Lakes Community College, and D. Ekow King, an administrator at the University at Albany. Coordinating the process locally are co-chairs Erica Collins of the city manager’s office and Lt. Matt Valenti of the Geneva Police Department.
Other members of the collective are:
• School Resource Officer Raul Arroyo.
• Attorney Carrie Bleakley of the Ontario County Conflict Defender’s Office.
• Dr. José Canario, Geneva City School District Board of Education member and head of Finger Lakes Community Health.
• John Cromartie of FLCC and the African-American Men’s Association.
• Raul Fuentes, owner of Creator’s Touch barbershop and a member of Delivering Word Church.
• Allauna Overstreet-Gibson of the People’s Peaceful Protest.
• The Rev. Donald Golden of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
• Louis Guard, who represents city wards 3 and 4 on the county Board of Supervisors.
• Daniel Hickey of the GPD.
• Teresa Johnson, a Ward 5 resident.
• Leanne Lapp of the Ontario County Public Defender’s Office.
• Lucile Mallard, head of the Geneva Branch of the NAACP and a Ward 6 resident.
• Jim Ritts, Ontario County District Attorney.
• Richard Thomas of the African-American Men’s Association.
• Mayor Steve Valentino.
City Council is working on the wording of a local law to create a Police Accountability Board, along with crafting policies for GPD body camera usage and reviewing the police department’s budget.
Tuesday’s meeting, as well as all future meetings, will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.