SENECA FALLS –– The first in a free series of summer Music in the Park concerts will be 6 p.m. Thursday in People’s Park on Water Street.
The first concert will feature Kenny Ende Solo from the Ende Brothers, known for their vocal harmonies and expert guitar work.
The Macarolin food truck will be on site and Finger Lakes Kombucha will also be present.
The second concert will be 6 p.m. Aug. 5, featuring Diana Leigh and the Shorty Georges, performing a mix of jazz, blues and pop tunes. Food will be available from the Seneca Falls Rotary Club and Finger Lakes Kombucha.
The third concert, not yet scheduled, will be with The Cool Club and Lipker Sisters, playing a blend of old and new music. A fourth concert this summer is also being planned.
The concerts are sponsored by the Seneca Falls Heritage & Tourism Center, home of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry.
The series has been made possible with funding provided by the Finger Lakes Community Arts Grant program.