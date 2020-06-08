CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca will be a major focus of today’s 1 p.m. meeting of the Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee.
Representatives from Casella Waste Services, operator of the 369-acre landfill, will present an update on activities.
They are expected to tell the committee that it is nearing completion of the first phase of a new methane gas collection system, with six new horizontal gas collection systems functional and one more significant system nearing completion.
After again deploying a drone to determine the degree of success of current work at the facility, Casella officials will say a few more “areas of interest” were identified and the company immediately started a second phase of horizontal and vertical gas collection system installation in those impacted areas. The second phase will add at last two more horizontal systems and eight “strategically placed” vertical gas wells.
The horizontal gas wells are perforated pipes placed in relatively shallow trenches that have a vacuum applied once buried. A vertical well is drilled into the hill and also removes methane gas pressure inside the hill before the gas reaches the surface. Both types of wells are fitted with pumps and remove water as well as gas.
Casella officials also will tell the committee that major gas system construction will be completed in the next 15 days.
They will also warn that there may be temporary, incremental increases in odor with Phase II, but anticipate they would be minimal.
The county’s Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department will give the committee an update on its strategic plan, discuss a June 20 household hazardous waste collection event, discuss a backyard composting program and consider a request from the town of East Bloomfleld for funds from the county to purchase recycling bins.