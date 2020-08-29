HECTOR — The first confirmed algal bloom of the season in Seneca Lake was found Aug. 22, between the Schuyler County towns of Burdett and Hector in the southeast portion of the waterbody.
The bloom was located and confirmed by trained volunteer shoreline monitors from the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the group that has been monitoring the lake for harmful algal blooms for many years.
“The timing of the bloom is in line with previous years’ experience,” said Bill Roege, HABs director for Pure Waters. “Now that a bloom has been spotted, expect to see more until they peak in mid-September.”
Roege said about a hundred volunteers are monitoring the lake for algae blooms, but are limited to areas near the shoreline and have little ability to see much of the lake’s surface. Because of that, Roege said SLPWA has begun to use drones and hyperspectral imagery, similar to equipment used to assess crops, to supplement the monitoring effort.
The Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva is working with regional industry and university partners to monitor for HABs in the Finger Lakes and other state waterways by use of aerial drones equipped with advanced optical sensors and novel data processing methodologies to monitor for HABs in waterways. The drone-mounted sensors are hyperspectral, meaning they measure light over many wavelengths and will precisely determine the color of the water. Institute officials say observing the color of water can be a very effective method of spotting blooms.
They said cyanobacteria in the blooms contain unique pigments that cause HABs to appear as specific colors, such as turquoise or pea green, allowing them to be distinguished from the surrounding water and other types of phytoplankton.
Exposure to any cyanobacteria HABs can cause health effects in people and animals when water with blooms is touched, swallowed or when airborne droplets are inhaled. Exposure to toxins and blooms can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation and allergic reactions or difficulty breathing. Contact with algae and blooms should be avoided.
Those wishing to see where HABs are occuring in New York State can visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html to see a map. People can also visit the SLPWA website at senecalake.org.