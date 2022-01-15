After record warmth in December and a relatively tame January thus far, it appears “real winter weather” has arrived.
Following the Arctic blast that blew into the Finger Lakes on Friday and was expected to rule the day Saturday, weather forecasters are fairly confident the first significant, widespread snow of the season will arrive Sunday night and continue into Monday.
On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of the region due to a low-pressure system that will track along the East Coast. Depending on the path of the storm, the Finger Lakes region could see snow in the 6- to 12-inch range, and the watch could be upgraded to a winter storm warning.
While most area forecasters expressed confidence there will be travel impacts, they noted there is uncertainty for precipitation types and amounts. People are urged to monitor the forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday for warnings or advisories.
“The track of the system is always key in these types of events,” local meteorologist Drew Montreuil said. “In addition to simply influencing the position of the heaviest snow band, a storm like this also has questions of sleet mixing in ... and possibly even a wedge of dry air wrapping into the circulation that could end precipitation early.”
The snow will follow frigid temperatures Friday night into Saturday; the high temperature Saturday was expected to barely reach double digits — if it does at all. The National Weather Service issued a wind-chill advisory into midday Saturday, with the temperature Saturday night expected to be near zero, but with less wind.
“Due to anticipated frigid temperatures this weekend, reach out to people living alone to make sure they are OK,” Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said. “Also, bring your pets inside during harsh weather.”
Temps are expected to moderate during the day Sunday, to about 25 degrees with sunshine, before the snow moves in at night.
“It will be snowplow and snowblower time,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said.
“Our official advice would be during these conditions to avoid all unnecessary travel,” Povero added. “With Monday being a holiday, schools and most government offices will be closed, keeping a considerable amount of traffic off the roads during the snowfall. If you must drive, please clean all the snow off your car, make sure your tires are in good condition, carry emergency supplies such as blankets and bottled water should your vehicle become stuck in the snow or disabled. Please do not closely follow or try to pass snowplow trucks on the highway.”
“It’s also a good reminder for drivers to use their headlights in inclement weather,” Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby cautioned.