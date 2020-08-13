GENEVA — The first eight days of shoreline monitoring of Seneca Lake by volunteers found no harmful algal blooms — or HABs.
The volunteer monitors, trained by the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, examined the lake Aug. 2-9.
In a statement released Wednesday, SLPWA HABs Director Bill Roege said no blooms were found “even though conditions were favorable for algal growth during much of the week.”
It was noted that monitors on Canandaigua Lake reported light, scattered blooms in shallow, still water. Cayuga Lake monitors also have been reporting blooms since early July, with many samples testing as high toxins.
Keuka Lake also was reportedly free of HABs this past week.
Roege said Seneca Lake monitors have seen large mats of Cladophora decomposing on or near shore, calling them “messy and often with a strong odor.”
The Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges is partnering with Cornell University on a new research project to assess the genetic information of HABs in the Finger Lakes. The project uses field hand-held devices to screen cyanobacteria, the microorganisms also called blue-green algae that produce HABs in freshwater, for specific genes.
The New York State Water Resources Institute is funding the project. Cornell professor Ruth Richardson and Finger Lakes Institute Director Lisa Cleckner are leading the effort. The project also uses citizen scientists to use field microscopes to distinguish many cyanobacteria colony types. Current sampling locations are on Cayuga, Canandaigua and Seneca lakes.
The data collected will provide ecological insights into HAB community composition, on lake dynamics and the toxins that cyanobacteria produce, all of which could help predict oncoming toxic blooms.
Project partners are the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, SLPWA, the Community Science Institute, Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council.