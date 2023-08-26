CANANDAIGUA — Five people have applied for the City Council vacancy, an at-large seat held by Renée Sutton until her resignation.
The applicants:
• James Davern of 172 N. Main St., a Republican.
• Eric Frarey of 155 Howell St., a Democrat.
• Douglas Merrill of 30 Island Lane, a Democrat.
• Karen Serinis of 36 Island Lane, a Republican.
• John Squires of 47 Leicester St., a Democrat.
The five candidates will be interviewed by the remaining eight Council members Aug. 29, with an appointment to follow at an undetermined time. The person selected will serve until Dec. 31, 2024. If the appointee wants to remain on Council, he or she must seek election in the November 2024 election for the remaining year of the term.