WATERLOO — There will be a contested election for three seats on the Board of Education.
Five people filed the required petitions by Monday’s deadline. The field includes incumbents Coreen Lowry, Renee Thomas and Charles Bronson, along with challengers Wendy DiSanto and William “Beezer” White.
The top three vote-getters in the May 17 election will earn three-year terms on the nine-member board. Those terms begin July 1.
School board members are not paid.
In addition to the school board, voting on a 2022-23 school budget, bus purchase and capital fund propositions, and an increase in the amount allocated to the Waterloo Library & Historical Society will be on the ballot.
Voting is 12 noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.