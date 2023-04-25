WATERLOO — Five new historic markers will be installed and dedicated in Seneca County this summer, funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse.
Local organizations applied for the Pomeroy Foundation grants in 2022.
Seneca County historian Walt Gable said the first public dedications will be June 3 — at 1 p.m. in the hamlet of Kidders along County Road 153 — when the Busy Bee Ferry historic marker will be dedicated. The marker was awarded to the Ovid Historical Society and was the vision of the late historian Naomi Brewer.
The Busy Bee Ferry operated between 1884 and 1911, transporting passengers, cargo and U.S. mail between King Ferry on the east shore of Cayuga Lake across Cayuga Lake to Kidders four times daily. The ferry also offered excursion trips.
At 3 p.m. June 3, the Silas Halsey historic marker will be dedicated on Route 414 in Lodi. It honors Halsey, who was the first Seneca County clerk and who represented the area in the state Legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives.
The application was submitted by Lodi historian Mark Brown.
On July 8, two more historic markers will be dedicated.
At 10 a.m., a marker will be dedicated at the Oak Hill Cemetery entrance in McDuffietown, along Kings Corners Road in Romulus. It is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county, with a burial taking place there in 1797. The cemetery is the burial place of veterans of all American wars, from the American Revolution to the Vietnam War.
The application was submitted by Philip Knapp on behalf of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association.
At 1 p.m. the same day, a marker for the Baby Bear County Building on Main Street in Ovid will be dedicated. Originally built as the county clerk’s office, the building served for many years as the meeting site of the C.T. Harris Post of the Grand Army of the Republic. For the past several decades, the building was the meeting site of the D.G. Caywood Camp of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, through a lease with Seneca County. The marker application was submitted by the D.G. Caywood Camp.
A fifth new marker at Lodi Point will be dedicated at a time and date to be determined later this summer. This marker will cite the major boat landing site on Seneca Lake. Brown also submitted that application to Pomeroy.
The five new historic markers will bring the number of historic markers in Seneca County to 60.
The Pomeroy Foundation has been funding historic markers since 2006, with many of them using the basic shape and yellow and blue colors of state historic markers that began in 1926.