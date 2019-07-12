SENECA FALLS — Five local non-profit agencies stand to benefit from the upcoming Seneca Community Players (SCP) production of the Tim Firth play “Calendar Girls.’’
The play, directed by Becky Bly, will be Aug. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at the North Park Theater in Academy Square, 12 N. Park St.
SCP and Bly have created a new spotlight partnership program for the six shows. Each of the six presentations will raise funds for five area nonprofits.
Proceeds will be shared with the nonprofits and each show will feature a cameo appearance by an organization representative who will tell the audience about their group’s services to the community.
The spotlight partners are the House of Concern, Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes, United Way of Seneca County and the Seneca County Relay for Life.
“Calendar Girls” is about the women of the Rylstone Women’s Institute in England, set in 1999. Getting together at the local hospital supporting a friend, the women decide to hold a fundraiser for the hospital. To generate interest, they decide to create a calendar of themselves doing routine daily activities in the nude. That turns out to generate much more interest than they planned.
The cast, who will be fully clothed on the stage, includes John Korte of Auburn, Kathy Kirkland of Cayuga, Eric Jansen of Clifton Springs, Brenda Eastman of Ovid, Peter Saracino of Phelps, Mary McDonald of Romulus and Susan Sinicropi, Karen Beals, Allison Kelly, Suzi Noble, Susan Souhan and Jake Yearsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.