SENECA FALLS — Corrections officers at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus have contributed $4,256 to Seneca Housing’s Veterans Housing Project.
More than 120 participants pledged donations of $30 each and raised additional money.
Organized by the facility’s local union, NYSCOBA, the campaign was supported by the prison superintendent and administration. The fundraiser was supported by 109 officers, 11 sergeants, two lieutenants, three captains and other staff donors.
Founded in 1972, Seneca Housing assists Seneca County veterans to live in safe, decent, affordable housing. The organization is converting vacant office space at its Auburn Road, Seneca Falls, headquarters into affordable rental housing for veterans and their families.
The first apartment, a three-bedroom unit, will be completed this spring.