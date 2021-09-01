ROMULUS — A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of several inmates at Five Points Correctional Facility who claim they are denied wheelchairs and canes for their disabilities.
The lawsuit was filed Monday by two nonprofits, Disability Rights Advocates and Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York, on behalf of inmates Robert Cardew, Harrell Bonner, Philip Nelson, Melvin Johnson, and Khalik Jones.
Listed as defendants are the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), Anthony Annucci — acting DOCCS commissioner — and Amy Lamanna, Five Points superintendent.
The lawsuit alleges DOCCS routinely confiscates inmates’ mobility aids — such as wheelchairs and canes — on arrival at Five Points, even if they were issued by DOCCS at other facilities; refuses to replace or provide mobility aids; provides broken and unusable shared wheelchairs that are difficult to access and not tailored to the needs of the person with the disability; and denies assistance to help with cell cleaning and other tasks.
The inmates allege that people who use wheelchairs and can’t push themselves have no reliable way to get around because of DOCCS’ reliance on an ad-hoc process of calling other people who are incarcerated — known as “pushers” — to push them.
The complaint also alleges inmates who use wheelchairs are routinely left stranded while trying to get to and from meals, medical visits, phone calls, recreation, and the law library.
According to the complaint, Bonner has used a ripped T-shirt to tie the arm of his chair to its seat; Cardew was repeatedly told that if he could not push himself to meals, he simply could not eat; and Nelson frequently has no access to a wheelchair, and as a result falls five or six times a month and once broke his nose from a fall.
“I have been waiting more than 11 years for a working wheelchair that I am not tying together with string and ripped T-shirts,” Bonner said in a news release. “I can’t get to meals, to the yard, or even the bathroom because I can’t get a pusher. The situation is dehumanizing and stressful. Five Points needs to do right by all of us who use wheelchairs and canes.”
DOCCS’ administration of the pusher program is so inadequate, the lawsuit alleges, that people with disabilities who need pushers themselves are sometimes assigned to be pushers for others. Plaintiffs have experienced issues such as delays of a year or more to receive requested mobility aids, often only to receive items in disrepair and not individualized for their needs.
“It has been a constant struggle with DOCCS to get a wheelchair that isn’t falling apart and someone to push it,” Cardew said. “When I have to push myself, I can’t breathe and my chest hurts. I shouldn’t be hurting myself like this just to get to and from meals and programs, or spending hours a day waiting for someone to help me. Things need to change not just for me but for all of the other guys in here who can’t get around.”
DOCCS did not respond to an email request seeking comment on the lawsuit.