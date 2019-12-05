SENECA FALLS — With a sense of urgency, the Town Board Tuesday opened bids from five law firms or individual attorneys to provide legal services to the town in 2020.
Town Attorney David Foster’s position will not be retained by the new board that will be seated Jan. 1. Foster, of Geneva, has served as town attorney since July 2017 after the resignation of Patrick Morrell that same month.
Those submitting bids:
• Midey, Mirras & Ricci law firm of Seneca Falls.
• Attorney Patrick Morrell of Seneca Falls.
• Boylan Code law firm of Rochester.
• Attorney Thomas Blair of Cheney & Blair of Skaneateles.
• Hancock & Estabrook law firm of Rochester.
Supervisor Greg Lazzaro named board members Doug Avery and David DeLelys as a committee to review the proposals and make a recommendation at a special meeting later this month.
Foster and Supervisor-elect Mike Ferrara both said a decision on who will provide legal services should be made with a sense of urgency.
“I have an assessment appeal in state court in Rochester tomorrow (Wednesday). I can try to adjourn it because of a change in legal counsel for the town, but I urge the board to move quickly on this,” Foster said.
“I would also urge you to move quickly on getting legal services,” said Ferrara. “There needs to b a transition period with Mr. Foster, who’s got several important matters pending. January is too late. There are a lot of issues and you may need a special meeting to make an appointment.”
He said new legal counsel won’t start officially until Jan. 1, but if a selection is made soon, the person or firm can be used on a per-diem or daily rate in December.