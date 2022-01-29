WATERLOO — Five members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors have issued a statement condemning Facebook postings by Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout.
Trout has been criticized for a Facebook post he shared earlier this month about white supremacy. Listed under a heading labeled “Know The Warning Signs Of White Supremacy” were things such as literacy, no criminal record, and distrusts the government.
The Republican, who removed the post from his Facebook page, said the meme was political satire, not racism. He has since apologized, but he has rejected calls for his resignation, including one from Town Board member Mike Pfeiffer.
The county board’s statement came from Supervisor Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, by way of email. Board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick; Jeff Trout, R-Fayette; Beth Partee, R-Tyre; and Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, co-signed the statement. Jeff Trout and Partee joined the board Jan. 1.
The five board members said they “strongly denounce the recent Facebook postings by Supervisor Don Trout of Waterloo. We fully recognize and support the Constitution and the First Amendment right to free speech, including speech that some may find distasteful. Likewise, we also have the right, and sometimes obligation, to denounce speech that we believe runs counter to our core values.
“By no means does this Facebook posting reflect the beliefs and values of the supervisors listed above. We strongly advocate for the equality of all people in the United States and especially for the people of Seneca County. We will continue to work tirelessly to promote the social and economic opportunities for all people. Any conduct that discriminates against, denigrates or shows hostility or aversion towards a person on the basis of gender, race, color, national origin, religion, disability, pregnancy, age, marital status, military status, genetic predisposition, sexual orientation or any other protected status should not be tolerated and should be recognized for what it is, discrimination.”
The statement notes the county is the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights movement and played an integral role in the Underground Railroad system that provided freedom and protection for Black Americans looking to escape the chains of slavery.
“We will continue to fight for the rights of our citizens and encourage all people to do the right thing,” the statement concluded.
Ferrara said every supervisor other than Don Trout was given the opportunity to sign, but only five of 13 did.