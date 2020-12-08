PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Community Health has been awarded a $2.8 million grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ health center cluster program.
The grant was announced by Congressman Tom Reed, whose 23rd District includes the Penn Yan-based organization and many of its eight health centers.
“We care about making sure our constituents have fair access to the quality medical services they deserve, especially as we navigate this public health crisis,” Reed said in a press release. “We were proud to support this funding and we will continue to fight for the care and resources our region needs to maintain our health care system.”
Mary Zelazny, chief executive officer of Finger Lakes Community Health, said the grant is funding the organization gets each year.
“As a community health center program with eight health center sites across the region, this funding is critical to our ability to help our communities access quality health care services,” she said. “This funding allows us to offer low-cost medical, dental, behavioral health and advocacy services to over 28,000 patients. Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, our communities are being hit hard with so many people facing such difficult challenges. We, along with our fellow community health centers across upstate New York, with help from this federal funding will be open and ready to help.”
Community-based health centers provide primary health care services including pharmacy, mental health, substance use disorder, and oral health. These services are offered in areas where barriers such as socioeconomic, geographic or cultural barriers limit access to affordable, quality health care services.