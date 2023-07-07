GENEVA — In October 2020, Finger Lakes Health and University of Rochester Medical Center officials announced a pact paving the way for URMC to provide clinical operations support for Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Nearly three years later, that collaboration has turned into a full-fledged affiliation.
In a press conference Thursday on the GGH campus, officials from both organizations announced that FLH will join the URMC system officially as of Aug. 1. The new agency will be called UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health.
“Affiliation ensures that we can continue to provide vital services for all our patients and focus on expanding their health care choices in the years to come,” said Dr. José Acevedo, president and CEO of FL Health. “We are proud to join the University of Rochester Medical Center, a center of research and patient care with a reputation for exceptional innovation, quality, and safety.”
The affiliation process began in 2019, when FLH officials announced they were exploring partnerships with other healthcare agencies — both in New York and out of state. The move came after other local hospitals affiliated with larger agencies: Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital joined Rochester Regional Health, while F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua aligned with UR Medicine.
“Our board was committed to serving our communities’ healthcare needs. The University of Rochester Medical Center clearly emerged as the best partner aligned with our mission, committed to our communities, and assuring ease of access to services close to home,” said Menzo Case, chairman of the FLH board of directors. “URMC is the right partner for Finger Lakes Health. The affiliation will maintain jobs here and expand services. It’s the right thing to do.”
Formal affiliation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the agencies entered into a 24-month managed-services agreement, a possible precursor to a long-term arrangement.
The affiliation will now proceed — after several years of planning — following anti-trust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and New York State Attorney General’s Office. The parties will develop a detailed plan for maintaining and expanding patient services in the FLH service area of Ontario, Seneca, Yates, and Wayne counties, reporting progress to the AG’s office annually for five years.
“Our mission as a health system is to provide families across upstate New York with high-quality patient care as close to home as possible for nearly all their medical needs, with access to highly specialized services by traveling no farther than Rochester,” said Dr. Mark Taubman, CEO of URMC. “We have high regard for Dr. Acevedo and his leadership team and look forward to working more closely to expand access to care for Finger Lakes families.”
Taubman said URMC and its physicians already collaborate with Finger Lakes Health to provide cardiology, stroke care, cancer treatment, urology, vascular care, and other services in the FLH service area, including surgeries at Geneva General Hospital and the Finger Lakes Surgery Center on County Road 6 in Geneva.
Under the affiliation plan, URMC will work with FLH to expand access to a range of primary and specialty care services; support implementation of the electronic medical records used by all UR Medicine affiliates to provide patients a seamless care experience; build operational efficiencies through group purchasing; and help recruit physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.
The new affiliate adds two inpatient hospitals — Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors — along with four long-term care facilities and 13 physician practices to a health system that includes Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester, Thompson Health in Canandaigua, Noyes Health in Dansville, Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, and St. James Hospital in Hornell, as well as the nursing homes, senior housing facilities, home health providers, and physician groups that make up the UR Medicine health system.
Finger Lakes Health employs about 1,350 doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and staff members. They will join more than 27,000 faculty and staff members employed by URMC and its UR Medicine affiliates.
Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors will retain local governance by community boards, with three URMC representatives joining the FLH board of directors and three FLH representatives joining the URMC board. Acevedo will continue overseeing all administrative operations and patient services provided by the new affiliate.