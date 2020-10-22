GENEVA — It was 18 months ago that Finger Lakes Health officials, in a process they said could take years, disclosed they were exploring a partnership with other health care agencies — both in New York and out of state.
As it turns out, the process didn’t take quite that long, and FL Health found that partner close to home.
On Wednesday, FL Health officials announced an agreement with the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) to provide clinical operations support for Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan. The managed services agreement, just approved by the state Department of Health, went into effect this week.
“We are very enthusiastic about this collaboration with the University of Rochester Medical Center to enhance services and increase access to care for our communities,” Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health, said in a news release. “The reputation of URMC as one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, with world-class clinical programs, is core to the decision to further build upon our established clinical partnerships.”
The move comes several years after other local hospitals affiliated with larger agencies. Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital joined Rochester Regional Health, while F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua aligned with UR Medicine.
Finger Lakes Health officials, however, are not calling the agreement with URMC a permanent affiliation, at least at this point. The hospitals will remain independent and governed by a community board of directors, and Acevedo will still oversee administrative operations and clinical services.
Without changing the status of employees, officials said the 24-month agreement is a framework for the two organizations to work together to improve access and quality of care for FL Health patients and could lead to a long-term arrangement.
“As trustees who hold the health system in trust for the communities we represent, the board views this as the right direction to serve our current patients and generations to come,” said Phil Beckley, chairman of the FL Health Board of Directors. “We are delighted at the prospect of working with URMC to identify opportunities for offering additional services, as well as leading our organization into the future. Entering into this management services agreement is a natural step with the intention to lead to a longer-term affiliation agreement.”
Officials from both agencies said the move builds on a long collaboration through which URMC physicians already provide care to FL Health patients in Geneva and Penn Yan. Under the agreement, URMC will work with FL Health leaders to develop a wider array of clinical care and preventive health services, while providing guidance and technical support to help hospital operations and financial performance.
Dr. Mark Taubman, CEO of URMC, said the organization looks forward to building on its relationship with Finger Lakes Health.
“Our strategy as a health system is to provide families across upstate New York with high-quality patient care as close to home as possible for nearly all their medical needs, with access to highly specialized services by traveling no farther than Rochester,” Taubman said. “URMC has enormous regard for the leadership of Dr. Acevedo, and under terms of this agreement we will work with him to build on the strong relationship between our two systems to expand access to care for Finger Lakes families.”
Taubman cited several ways the organizations now work together:
• Cardiologists from URMC have long provided outpatient cardiac care at Soldiers & Sailors. In collaboration with Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez of Geneva General Cardiology Associates, URMC recently began providing on-call cardiology support at both hospitals.
• The URMC neurology and neurosurgery teams support Geneva General’s status as a state-designated and Joint Commission-certified stroke center. URMC is the collaborating institution that provides endovascular surgery and other advanced stroke care in Rochester for patients from Geneva who require those services.
• Through the Wilmot Cancer Institute in Geneva, URMC provides medical oncology, hematology, and infusion services to FL Health patients.
• URMC doctors provide ophthalmology, otolaryngology, urology, and vascular care services to FL Health patients at outpatient clinics in Geneva.
FL Health and URMC officials said they expect to maintain and build on those collaborations. They will explore other clinical services through consultation, physician education, telemedicine, and increasing the number and availability of providers in the region.
URMC employs more than 1,500 faculty physicians, including many nationally renowned specialists, and trains more than 800 new doctors each year in 26 medical residency and 58 fellowship programs.
About half of those trainees enter practice in the state after completing their programs, and 80 percent of those remain in the Finger Lakes region.