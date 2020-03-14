Yates and Ontario counties declared states of emergency Saturday and area school districts quickly started announcing they would close to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. Among those districts are Geneva, Midlakes, Penn Yan and Dundee.
- By SUSAN CLARK PORTER scporter@fltimes.com
