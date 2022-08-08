GENEVA — Meteorologist Drew Montreuil of FLX Weather, who writes a weekly weather column for the Finger Lakes Times, said the region has been abnormally dry — by U.S. Drought Monitor rankings — for most of the summer.
However, the summer’s hot, dry weather isn’t necessarily a negative for the region’s wine grape growers.
Vinny Aliperti, co-owner of Billsboro Winery in Geneva and a winemaker at Atwater Winery in Schuyler County, is not sounding the alarm.
“Things are looking more like the 2020 growing season, though of course things can certainly change as we get closer to harvest,” he said. “Rain patterns vary, but it’s a bit drier in the southern Finger Lakes, and some vineyards are seeing drought stress. The yields are looking mostly light due to a combination of some winter damage and lack of rain. All things considered, wine growers prefer drier years, which generally results in reduction of disease pressure, mainly because the vines have smaller leafy canopies and too much rain leads to more mildew. Finger crossed the mostly dry weather continues into the fall.”
Jason Londo, associate professor of fruit physiology at Cornell AgriTech, said he has spoken with Hans Walter-Peterson, a viticulture extension specialist and team leader for the Finger Lakes Grape Program at Cornell, who told him he’s seen “some places struggling with water stress, especially young vines and those on limited soils (short depth before hitting bedrock). But for the most part, mature vines seem to be doing OK, at least from the standpoint of symptoms like yellowing leaves and tendrils drying up.”
Londo said Walter-Peterson has seen vines collapsing in a few vineyards, “though the pattern is very sporadic. That sort of pattern is likely due to winter damage or fungal damage in the trunks.”
Londo said the hot, dry summer could produce some good wines for 2023.
“Vinifera varieties — think Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, etc. — of grapevines are adapted to Mediterranean climate conditions, which can be very hot and dry. For these varieties, the dry conditions are probably providing some low stress, which is actually good for color and flavor development. The natural chemicals that grapes produce when under light-medium stress can give wine deeper flavor and dimension. The hybrid varieties we grow however might be struggling a bit with the weather, particularly those that were developed using wild grapes from northern climates. I’m seeing this in my own vineyard. When temperatures get too warm, it can shut down photosynthesis and that also affects sugar development and berry ripening. I’ve noticed that hybrid varieties in my vineyard are ripening a bit slower this year.”
A little more rain wouldn’t hurt, he said.
“I think what would be ideal is for the moderate drought conditions to lessen to just a mild drought,” he said. “It would be optimal if temperatures didn’t exceed the high 80s/90s so the fruit color can develop and stabilize and fruit quality to optimize. We do want some rain, because it is possible to drought stress the vines into shutting down photosynthesis as well. I don’t think we are there yet though.”
Montreuil said it’s unclear if this hot, dry pattern will be departing anytime soon.
“Precipitation is extremely unpredictable,” he said. “A single thunderstorm event or the remains of a hurricane could wipe out the drought and lead to flooding in a flash. This happened in Lodi in 2018. Through late July, the area was in a similar drought. Then a couple thunderstorms later, Lodi was flooding. ... Best-case scenario would be for a pattern shift to several widespread, steady precipitation events, but those are more common in the fall or winter, which is why we rarely carry droughts over from one year to the next. Summertime precipitation is too dependent on thunderstorms.”