GENEVA — Throughout the month of November, Finger Lakes Works is reminding the public about the vast array of job search services available for veterans.
They include:
• Workshops.
• On-the-job training.
• Experience counts.
• Operation Recognition.
• Apprenticeship opportunities.
• Individual training accounts.
• Career planning.
• VA benefits portal.
• Federal veterans’ benefits.
• New York State Job Bank.
• Job search resources.
• Access VR services.
In addition to these services Finger Lakes Works One-Stop Career Centers offer priority of service to veterans and their eligible spouses. This means if you served in the military you will be served first by the next available staff member and given first priority for job referrals and training for which you are eligible and qualified.
For a brief overview of services, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnNizsxEFJU.
Finger Lakes Works Career Centers has locations at the following addresses:
• 795 Canandaigua Road, Geneva, (315) 789-1771.
• 3010 County Complex Drive, Hopewell, (585) 396-4020.
• 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, (315) 539-1905.
• 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, (315) 536-5140.
• 1519 Nye Road, Lyons, (315) 946-7270.
Find more information on Finger Lakes Works at https://fingerlakesworks.com/veterans/.